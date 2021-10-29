Why is the tension rising between China and the United States around Taiwan?

Since the Chinese nationalist forces settled on the island in 1949, mainland China, which wants reunification, has been restless. But the USA, despite “strategic ambiguity”, is watching …

Already high, tensions between the United States and China have experienced a new surge around the question of Taiwan in recent months, which has resurfaced with acuity. What are the reasons ? How can the situation evolve? We give you some keys.

What are the traditional positions?

After losing the civil war to the Communists, Chinese nationalist forces moved to Taiwan in 1949, creating their government today governed by a democratic system. The United States, initially faithful to this Republic of China, finally established diplomatic relations in 1979 with the Communist power controlling the enormous continental territory.

At the same time, the US Congress forced Washington to supply Taipei with arms. However, the United States had so far never made it clear whether it would intervene in the event of a Chinese invasion. This is known as the “strategic ambiguity” of the Americans.

In doing so, Washington is going as far as possible in its ties with Taiwan, without treating that territory as a sovereign state. A doctrine that has made it possible to preserve the status quo, even if it annoys China, determined to operate a “reunification”.

What’s going on ?

In a context of unprecedented Sino-American confrontation, the latest bout of fever seems to go beyond previous outbreaks. What has attracted attention very recently: a record number of Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz).

The United States denounced “provocations”. Importantly, their President Joe Biden asserted that the Americans had “a commitment” to militarily defend Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack, appearing to break with “strategic ambiguity” – even though his team subsequently denied any change in policy.

In fact, “China’s military activity around Taiwan has increased over the past two years,” notes Bonnie Glaser, of the German Marshall Fund of the United States think tank, also referring to maneuvers simulating landings or shelling of Taiwanese ports.





Why now ?

For this analyst, a major change has altered the balance: “This past year, it has been observed that the Chinese army is now able to invade Taiwan”. A senior Pentagon official said in March that China could invade the island by 2027.

This news has prompted the United States and its allies to take action to dissuade Beijing from taking action. An American official thus recognized in early October the presence of US Army soldiers on the island to train the Taiwanese army. Diplomatically, the Biden administration is trying to strengthen Taipei’s status within the UN.

The Hong Kong precedent also played a decisive role. By imposing its domination on the former British colony, China seemed to some to demonstrate its determination to control what it considers to be its precinct. In this scenario, Taiwan would risk being the next domino.

Especially since “the dramatic demolition by Beijing of the Hong Kong model” has “hardened the dispositions of many people in Taiwan” against Chinese power, said Carl Minzner, of the Council on Foreign Relations research institute. On both sides of the Strait, positions have therefore become radicalized, as in the United States, which has sharply raised the tone with regard to China since the presidency of Donald Trump.

What can happen?

For Carl Minzner, “with Beijing increasing the number and intensity of its military activities in the waters around Taiwan, and with other powers responding with similar activities, there is a risk of accidental clashes that could trigger a larger conflict ”.

Taiwan’s fate is in fact seen as the only one likely to drag the current Cold War-flavored confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers into a real war.

Some experts fear that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to push his advantage. “China has been careful for years to avoid a military confrontation with the United States”, however underlines Bonnie Glaser, estimating that in the event of conflict, it “would endanger all its other objectives”.

For her, the risk of war, if it exists, therefore remains “low”. But China, she warns, will continue to “instill fear among the Taiwanese” in the hope that they will eventually resign themselves to “reunification.”