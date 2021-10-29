Why is Thomas Sotto absent from “Télématin” until Monday?

Thursday, Julia Vignali presented the morning magazine of France 2 without her usual partner but with Damien Thévenot. And on Monday, she will be alongside Maya Lauqué.

For the first time since the launch of the new “Télématin” formula on August 23, Julia Vignali was not accompanied by Thomas Sotto. “” Télématin “returns tomorrow at 6:30 am and you will be with Damien Thévenot because I will be back at the” 20 Heures “for this weekend”, had warned the latter at the end of the program broadcast Wednesday morning on France 2. From 6.30 am this Thursday, the host was installed alongside the one who usually officiates at weekends. “Thomas Sotto will be at the helm of the“ 20 Heures ”, that’s why I’m lucky to have our national Damien Thévenot by my side to help me during these three hours of live broadcast”, she explained in the introduction.





»READ ALSO -« I like his little alarm clock at 3:25 am »: Kad Merad talks about Julie Vignali in« Télématin »

The Vignali-Thévenot pair will be renewed on Friday in “Télématin” before being changed again for the number which will be broadcast on November 1st. “We will find you on Monday alongside Maya Lauqué”, warned Damien Thévenot at the end of Thursday’s show. Joker by Laurent Delahousse at the head of the France 2 weekend television news, Thomas Sotto will not be on the air this Thursday evening. “I see you with great pleasure tomorrow at 8 pm, excellent evening on France 2”, warned Karine Baste at the end of her 8 pm newscast on Wednesday evening. “At 8 pm, you have an appointment with Karine Baste”, confirmed Nathanaël de Rincquesen at the end of his 1 p.m. news on Thursday.

»READ ALSO – Death of Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, former health journalist for France Televisions, at the age of 70

Wednesday, “Télématin” gathered 724,000 viewers on average (25.8% of PDA) according to figures from Médiamétrie. A stable score compared to those achieved the previous days.