why the booster against variants is identical to the first two doses

Part of the French population is now affected by a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Despite the speed allowed by mRNA technology, the active product was not modified in the face of the Delta variant. And that’s perfectly normal.

The battle against Covid-19 is not yet won. While the incidence rate is rising in France, the government wants to accelerate the recall campaign for people affected by a third dose, including those over 65 years old. On Wednesday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran set an example by being vaccinated with a dose of Pfizer.

But if this recall is a response to the new, more aggressive variants of the virus, its content is in fact similar to the original vaccine, whether from Pfizer or Moderna. “Currently, we have the recall which has just been authorized by Europe, the same used for the first and second dose,” said the Parisian Stéphane Bancel, at the head of Moderna.

However, his company (like competitor Pfizer) has been working for several months on vaccines specific to the main variants that appeared during the pandemic: Beta and especially Delta.

“Scientists think that the most probable is that the Delta evolves by adding Beta mutations. There is therefore a risk of having a virus that is more contagious and more deadly in the future,” continues Stéphane Bancel.

Why change a winning team?

So why not use these new versions, especially since mRNA technology allows very high speed? First, because a third “classic” dose seems to have shown its effectiveness, including against more recent strains. Earlier this week, Pfizer released its Phase III results for a third dose. Result, an efficiency of 95.6%. Clearly, vaccine protection returned to the same level as after the second dose, while the tests were carried out in an environment dominated by the Delta variant.





For her part, Moderna said that a third dose of her vaccine generated a better immune response than seen with a second dose.

So, why change a winning team? Especially since a new vaccine requires a new authorization, longer to obtain than this third dose, now authorized in Europe because tested for several months.

Two-tier vaccines

Using a new vaccine also poses industrial logistics problems which will automatically lead to delays when half of the world’s population has still not had a first dose of a vaccine. Finally, what will become of the current stocks of vaccines if the laboratories announce the manufacture of an improved version?

Still, the work carried out on new versions makes it possible to test the reactivity of laboratories for the future. Because the major stake is to be able to respond to the vaccine escape, when the virus ends up mutating sufficiently to bypass the protection of vaccines. If this happens, then we will have to react very quickly.