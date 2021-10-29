Why will Prince George soon be unable to fly with his father?

Third in the order of succession, Prince George, now 8 years old, will soon no longer travel alongside his father Prince William.

According to a royal tradition which forbids several royal heirs to travel together, and already applied to the letter by his predecessors, from the age of 12, Charlotte and Louis’ big brother will always have to travel in a different vehicle.

This is to avoid the simultaneous loss of several heirs in the event of an accident. Thus, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles never travel together, just like Prince Charles and his son Prince William, recalls rtl.be, which points out that it will be the same for little Charlotte, fourth in the order of succession, who will not have to travel with his brother in the future.





George and Charlotte would also be slowly but surely sensitized to the important role that awaits them. “The Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton and Prince William) have already spoken to George and Charlotte about their future roles but in a childish way, so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed,” said an anonymous source to the Daily Mail in 2020. “George knows that something special awaits him and that he will one day be the future King of England,” she continued.