Will WhatsApp soon be inaccessible on your smartphone? Here is the list of affected phones

A few days ago, WhatsApp announced the end of support for around 40 smartphones stuck under a dated version of iOS or Android from November. A change which concerns few people, but which is quite annoying all the same. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you all about it. Are you ready ?

Too heavy updates

Be careful with smartphone users over five years old. Indeed, in a few days (November 1 to be exact), the WhatsApp messaging application will stop supporting certain old versions of Android and iOS. On the company’s website, we learn in particular that it is those who have versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10, who will see their messaging deteriorate. It must be said that these operating systems are old. They are notably eight and five years old. They are therefore considered too old to support future updates to WhatsApp.

Concretely, what will it change for them exactly? Well we’ll tell you. As of Monday, the affected models will no longer be able to update Whatsapp. So they can still use the current version, but there will be problems. Indeed, some features may no longer work. Moreover, Whatsapp warns that, gradually, the application will become unusable. People with these devices must therefore migrate to a more recent version.

A logical decision, but one that risks having consequences

If you do not understand this choice, know that it is totally logical. In fact, like all publishers, WhatsApp must take steps to ensure the protection and privacy of its users’ data. But when a platform is no longer supported by a phone, the application therefore becomes vulnerable. And to avoid having loopholes, developers have no choice but to update. Thus, they prefer to no longer ensure the compatibility of their tools with the oldest platforms. But while the decision makes sense, it may still have consequences.





It must be said that in emerging markets, WhatsApp is very successful. Indeed, there, the packages are more expensive and they do not all rely on “all inclusive”. It therefore happens that subscribers are billed per SMS sent. Many have therefore turned to WhatsApp. But there, recent smartphones are almost inaccessible, so many users keep their phones for a very long time. How will they be able to do so in order to be able to use the application? That is the question.

Here are the affected phones

As we told you previously, around forty smartphones are affected at Apple, Samsung, Huawei and LG. Here is the list of smartphones affected:

Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8

Apple: iPhone SE 2016, 6s and 6s Plus

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo



