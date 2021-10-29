Will your old smartphone (really) be deprived of WhatsApp on November 1?

At the beginning of next month, WhatsApp support will cease for some old operating systems. In fact, this should only affect a handful of users.

It’s a routine update that regularly scares some users. This November 1, WhatsApp will stop working with the most obsolete smartphones on the market, according to a post on the messaging site owned by Meta (new name of the Facebook group).

From now on, the application will no longer be compatible with operating systems prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 for iPhones. The first dates back to 2012, the second to 2016. Naturally, smartphones released well before these dates can benefit from updates to these versions, if they have not already done so.

Ten-year-old smartphones

For example, barely 4% of French iPhone owners now use iOS 12.5, released more than two years after iOS 10, whose market share is now infinitesimal.





Moreover, to find an iPhone incompatible with iOS 10, you have to go back to the iPhone 4S, released in 2011. Contrary to what is reported by some media, the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s can be updated to iOS 15 – the most recent version – and will therefore be able to keep WhatsApp working for many years to come.

On Android too, it is highly unlikely to find a smartphone in circulation incompatible with Android 4.1 – which is therefore at least ten years old. This version is also too little used to appear in the market share statistics of the various versions of Android.

In fact, all applications stop supporting too old versions of Android or iOS, in order to avoid mobilizing teams for rare users. This is regularly the case with WhatsApp, which for example abandoned support for iOS 9 on January 1, 2021 and that of iOS 8 on February 1, 2020.