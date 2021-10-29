With 3.4 million admissions, cinemas regain unmatched attendance since July

The only Venom attracted 680,000 spectators, superhero fans, while James bond and Eiffel were still showing this week.

The latest superhero movie to date, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, produced by Sony, took the lead at the box office, with French cinemas filled as rarely since the start of the pandemic, according to figures Wednesday from CBO Box-Office. The film tells how an investigative journalist, played by Briton Tom Hardy, who is given superpowers by an alien parasite, tries to stop a serial killer, Woody Harrelson, who escaped from prison after merging with another extraterrestrial.

It was a hit in the United States and made a very good start in France, with 680,000 spectators. He relegates the last James Bond, To die can wait, in second place, for its third week on the screens, with 570,000 spectators. In total, 2.7 million people went to see Daniel Craig donning the 007 costume for the last time. Two French films followed on which the distributors relied heavily: the first is the biopic. Eiffel with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey who continues to attract spectators, with 320,000 admissions over the week. And Lost Illusions, adaptation of the novel by Balzac by Xavier Giannoli, with Benjamin Voisin, which attracts 230,000 spectators for its release. In last position at the box office for the week of October 20 to 26 we find The Wolf and the Lion and its some 202,284 admissions, Gilles de Maistre’s film intended for children.

The new version of Dune, a big show film signed Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atréides, released six weeks ago, manages to stay in the Top 10, 6th place more exactly, and now exceeds 2.8 million admissions cumulative. In general, French cinemas have accumulated 3.4 million admissions over the week, a level more seen since July when the release of Fast and Furious 9 and Cruella.