Xavi would dream of a Bayern player

The Spanish technician, closer than ever to landing on the bench, would appreciate Kingsley Coman, the French attacking midfielder of Bayern Munich, according to information from the newspaper Sport. Our colleagues explain that the 41-year-old man dreams of attracting the 25-year-old footballer, whose profile is reminiscent of Neymar’s, into his nets. The former Juventus player Turin would have caught the eye of the ex-Blaugrana midfielder for his qualities of speed and overflow and his ability to bring the imbalance in the opposing defenses.

Under contract until June 2023 with the Bavarian club, the tricolor international cannot find an agreement with his management for an extension, his salary requirements being considered too substantial. Bayern Munich are said to be willing to sell their number 11 during the next summer transfer window. Present since the summer of 2015 on the side of the Allianz Arena, Kingsley Coman has played 208 matches in all competitions, for 42 goals and 50 assists. Since the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Parisian has played eight games, including four in the Bundesliga, for one goal.