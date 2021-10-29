Xavier sends Anna to prison in view of the evidence – Tomorrow belongs to us November 1, 2021 (episode 1047) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1047 broadcast on Monday, November 1, 2021 on TF1. Evidence is mounting against Anna and Raphaelle her lawyer can do nothing. Christelle discovers that Sylvain lied to her about work.

The complete recap of the DNA soap opera of episode 1047 of 01/11/2021 with the spoilers #DemainNousAppartient in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1047 broadcast on TF1 on Monday, November 1, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Tomorrow is ours ): the recap of the previous episode Tomorrow belongs to us from 10/29/2021 is online.

Martin arrives at Anna’s house for a search. A knife with traces of blood is found… she doesn’t understand how there can be blood, she never uses this knife. Anna is taken into police custody.





Karim tells Georges that he is convinced that Anna is innocent. He thinks that to exonerate Anna, you have to find Marjorie’s body.

Christelle goes to work in the hospital while Sylvain has planned another day of golf. Christelle comes home for lunch… and she finds Sylvain in golf gear. Christelle understands that Sylvain takes her for a fool. Sylvain admits, he says that now he has understood that work is alienation.

Benjamin tries to start a dialogue with Victoire at the hospital… but she is cold. Benjamin would like to burst the abscess but it failed.





Chloe and Marianne are worried about Anna… they ask Xavier to intervene. He says there is nothing he can do about it. As soon as the suspicions are raised, he will do everything to ensure that she is released… otherwise, unfortunately, he will not be able to do anything.

Raphaëlle is Anna’s lawyer, she admits that the case is dependent. Anna doesn’t want to go to jail for a crime she didn’t commit.

William and Samuel are a little jealous of the arrival of Benjamin that everyone appreciates.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance, episode 1047 of November 1, 2021: Samuel very interested in the loves of Victoire







It is indeed Marjorie’s blood that is found on Anna’s knife. Aurore believes that Marjorie was murdered with a bladed weapon. Anna doesn’t want to confess because she hasn’t done anything.

Victoire tells Samuel that she went to a dating site to see if she could please. She said it was just one shot… just to see if she was desirable. Benjamin sees Samuel taking Victoire’s hand while eating.

Martin thinks it’s a stunt, not a very subtle staging. Xavier believes that all the evidence goes against Anna. Raphaëlle asks for Anna’s release… but Xavier asks that Anna be brought before the judge. Anna goes to jail.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1048 from Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum of Tomorrow belongs to us each day. Know that the spin off of Tomorrow belongs to us Here it all begins is broadcast on TF1 every evening at 6.30 p.m.