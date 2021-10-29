Xbox Cloud Gaming: Better performance on Xbox One than with the console itself | Xbox one

If you’re still on your 2014 Xbox One and its performance isn’t up to date, Microsoft may have the solution for you. Xbox Cloud Gaming, otherwise known as xCloud, will soon allow you to play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games at no additional cost to your subscription. The Spanish Youtube channel ElAnalistaDeBits looked at the performance of this online service on Xbox One, and it is more efficient than the latter.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on console is now available for all Xbox Insiders

What does Xbox Cloud Gaming offer?





Xbox Cloud Gaming was born on November 14, 2019. First offered on certain compatible smartphones, it quickly expanded to other platforms. iOS, PC and Xbox consoles have gradually joined the service which is now 100% powered by Xbox Series X! The transmission stream is 1080p / 60 FPS and Microsoft is now aiming for 4K at 120 FPS.

With these performances, the Spaniards of the ElAnalistaDeBits Youtube channel wondered if, with a sufficient connection, the Xbox Cloud Gaming allowed to obtain better results than an Xbox One console using the service on the latter. The answer is a big yes, since all the games tested have been improved, by the fluidity of the image, the resolution or even the loading times.

Make way for the various tests on Xbox One

A total of six games have been tested: Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade, The Medium, Battlefield V and Psychonauts 2. All titles perform better on the online service than the console itself, better yet it. It is now possible to play The Medium which is not available on Xbox One. In terms of in-game rendering, xCloud is however closer to an Xbox Series S than an Xbox Series X, the fault of a blurring effect imposed by the retransmission of the stream.

In general, all titles go from a resolution at dynamic 1080p and 30 FPS to native 1080p and 60 FPS. All load times are also drastically reduced from 45 seconds to 7 seconds on Gears 5, which is one of the best-optimized titles for the service.

On Forza Horizon 4, the graphic difference is not very noticeable. On the other hand, the title goes from 30 to 60 FPS, which is already a nice difference on a racing game like this. The game loads almost six times faster, going from 1 minute and 20 seconds to 16 seconds.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming also allows you to modify in-game graphics settings as offered by Hellblade on Xbox Series X | S. In addition to having a native 1080p resolution, it is also possible to activate ray-tracing. If you’re not interested in having great reflections, you can also go for 60 FPS. Charging times are four times shorter, from 40 to 10 seconds.





Difficult to compare The Medium, since it is not on Xbox One! The Cloud version was therefore compared with an Xbox Series S and an Xbox Series X, and the result is quite mixed. The version of the online service is lower than that obtained on Xbox Series S. Resolution, ray-tracing and FPS are similar, but on xCloud the graphics are slightly lower, just observe the textures of the book cover in face of the mirror.

On Double Fine Studios’ latest baby, namely Psychonauts 2, you will now be able to play in 60 FPS, which is no luxury for a platform game like this. It is on this title that the loading times stand out the most, nearly ten times faster! Going from 1 minute and 17 seconds to just 8 seconds.

The latest title compared is Battlefield V. Running around 50-60 FPS at 900p dynamic on Xbox One, it’s now much more stable on Xbox Cloud Gaming at native 1080p, 60 FPS, with load times halved and more. no drop in framerate. On the other hand, the graphic difference is not very noticeable.

Admirable performance, but not without concessions

While the results are good, remember that playing through this system can be nerve-racking. Indeed, if your internet connection is not stable, your resolution will have fun like a yoyo to go from 240p to 1080p while having a jagged fluidity. Some titles are also less well optimized than others, Gears 5 is the perfect example of the title that excels in the service, unlike Forza Horizon 4 which suffers more from input-lag, a latency between the controller and the console .

Keep in mind that the service is constantly improving, and that even if some games are not yet perfectly playable, huge improvements have been made in two years. Xbox Cloud Gaming can be a great compromise if you have a sufficient connection and are always on the hunt for the holy grail: the Xbox Series X.

As a reminder, xCloud is integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.