Xbox Live Games with Gold: the games offered for November 2021 revealed

We had to wait until the last working day of the month in France to find out the program of Xbox Live Games with Gold of the following month. Microsoft has just formalized the identity of the 4 games that will be offered to subscribers in November 2021, once again very varied. On Xbox One we will find the fun cooperative game Moving out from November 1 to 30, then the strategy game in side scrolling Kingdom Two Crowns from November 16 to December 15. While on Xbox 360, we will be entitled to the retro platform game Rocket knight from 1st to 15th and appreciated LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes from 16 to 30.

The productions are detailed below.

Moving out As a new Off-Road Moving Professional, you will be making moves all over the town of Packmore. Smooth Moves isn’t a big moving company, but no task is too dangerous or too strange for this team of go-getters. Move to peaceful suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses, virtual reality and to distant lands! Develop your business, recruit colorful characters and save your city from furniture peril! Play solo or up to 4 in this moving simulator with a rather singular physics engine … Kingdom Two Crowns Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro-strategy game with a splendid modern pixel art aesthetic. Take on the role of a monarch riding his proud steed and recruit new subjects, expand your kingdom and protect it from greedy creatures eager to steal your treasure and crown. Explore the many environments on offer to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the depths. Rocket knight Our favorite possum returns home after 15 years of absence and finds the kingdom of Zephyrus in a sorry state. Use your wits and your trusty Rocket Pack to face and defeat the army of wolves threatening the inhabitants.

LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes Put on your cape and balaclava: Batman and Robin team up with Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and other superheroes from the DC Comics universe to save Gotham City from the clutches of the Joker and Lex Luthor.

As always, you can subscribe to Xbox Live Games with Gold and has many more services through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at € 12.99 per month.