More

    Xbox Series: Xbox Game Pass sales and subscribers estimated by analyst

    Technology


    Game news Xbox Series: Xbox Game Pass sales and subscribers estimated by analyst

    Microsoft remains particularly discreet on the statistics of the sector, therefore pushing some people to do their own analyzes: This is particularly the case of a well-known player in the industry, which advances on the sales of the Xbox Series … and not only.

    If Microsoft’s policy is ultra-aggressive in terms of redemption and exclusivity, it nonetheless remains very discreet for all of the financial fallout from the Xbox sector. The last figure obtained was the 18 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass last January: however, we do not know the current data of the famous catalogs, nor the exact sales of the Xbox Series. At least officially.

    8 million sales for the Xbox Series?

    It is Daniel Ahmad, famous senior analyst working for the Niko Partners group, and insider in his spare time, who provides these potential scores: according to him, eight million Xbox Series X | S are said to have sold and 20 million people are currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. As a reminder, concerning this last service, Microsoft missed its target with less strong growth than expected.

    For his calculations, he relied on the various information provided by Microsoft: the various growth figures, the financial documents or the calls with the investors were able to enable him to establish his investigation. It goes without saying that the results should be taken with a grain of salt just in case, despite Ahmad’s expertise. He believes in particular that the next games and the rise of Xbox Game Pass, notably thanks to Halo Infinite, will allow the Xbox branch to experience much greater popularity in the long term.

    If Microsoft is lauding the tongue, the same cannot be said of Sony which, on the contrary, proclaims loud and clear some of its results. Besides, we communicated to you the new sales figures of the PS5 no later than yesterday, at this address.

    About Xbox Series X / S

    Profile of Max_Cagnard, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlevery good last minute news before Metz
    Next articleThe CSA intervenes with France Televisions after the diffusion of a scene of rape in its soap opera “Plus belle la vie”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC