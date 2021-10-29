Xbox Series: Xbox Game Pass sales and subscribers estimated by analyst

Microsoft remains particularly discreet on the statistics of the sector, therefore pushing some people to do their own analyzes: This is particularly the case of a well-known player in the industry, which advances on the sales of the Xbox Series … and not only.

If Microsoft’s policy is ultra-aggressive in terms of redemption and exclusivity, it nonetheless remains very discreet for all of the financial fallout from the Xbox sector. The last figure obtained was the 18 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass last January: however, we do not know the current data of the famous catalogs, nor the exact sales of the Xbox Series. At least officially.

8 million sales for the Xbox Series?

It is Daniel Ahmad, famous senior analyst working for the Niko Partners group, and insider in his spare time, who provides these potential scores: according to him, eight million Xbox Series X | S are said to have sold and 20 million people are currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. As a reminder, concerning this last service, Microsoft missed its target with less strong growth than expected.

In Summary: – Xbox Series X | S sell in is now over 8m (Estimate)

– Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are over 20m (Estimate)

– Series X | S hardware still supply constrained overall

– Content & Services is the long term driver of growth + will grow this holiday thanks to Halo.

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 27, 2021

For his calculations, he relied on the various information provided by Microsoft: the various growth figures, the financial documents or the calls with the investors were able to enable him to establish his investigation. It goes without saying that the results should be taken with a grain of salt just in case, despite Ahmad’s expertise. He believes in particular that the next games and the rise of Xbox Game Pass, notably thanks to Halo Infinite, will allow the Xbox branch to experience much greater popularity in the long term.

If Microsoft is lauding the tongue, the same cannot be said of Sony which, on the contrary, proclaims loud and clear some of its results. Besides, we communicated to you the new sales figures of the PS5 no later than yesterday, at this address.