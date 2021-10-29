Xiaomi launches real flagship killers at a discounted price

Xiaomi yesterday unveiled three new mid-range smartphones in China, the Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro +. These break the codes by adopting certain features hitherto reserved for high-end smartphones.

With its new Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro +, Xiaomi counts well shake up its competitors in the mid-range segment. The Redmi Note series has always been one of the most popular in the world, and it shouldn’t be any different with this new generation. As every year, smartphones offer very interesting value for money.

The three smartphones adopt a new design and abandon rounded edges for flat edges, like Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. There are also fewer photo sensors on the back, Xiaomi this time preferring quality to quantity.

The Redmi Note 11 does without an OLED screen

With its new Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi has abandoned the OLED screen of the Redmi Note 10 for a 6.6-inch 90 Hz FHD + LCD screen. The smartphone now also does without a Qualcomm processor, these have been replaced by chips. most powerful of MediaTek. The smartphone is therefore powered by the Dimensity 810 which is 5G compatible.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery who supports the fast charging 33 W, exactly like its predecessor. On the photo side, there are two cameras on the back, a main one of 50 MP and a second ultra wide-angle of 8 MP. Selfies are provided by a 16 MP sensor. Xiaomi therefore only kept the essential sensors, which is good news for smaller budgets. The smartphone is therefore entitled to stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor on the edge and even a 3.5 mm jack socket.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has serious arguments to convince

The Redmi Note 11 Pro sees things in a big way and directly tackles smartphones that are however much more expensive, since it has a 6.67-inch 120 Hz FHD + OLED screen. The power is revised upwards with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, also 5G compatible. The smartphone is also seeing the size of its battery increase, this goes to 5160 mAh. It also adopts the 67 W fast charging, the same as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra at 1200 euros, which will refuel in 43 minutes.





On the back, this time we find three sensors, including a main one of 108 MP, an ultra-wide-angle sensor of 8 MP as well as a macro lens of 2 MP. At the front, we still find the same 16 MP sensor. Despite the presence of an OLED screen, the fingerprint sensor remains on the edge, and the smartphone retains its jack. The speakers are this time signed JBL, Xiaomi therefore promises an extraordinary audio experience.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + inherits the best functionality of the Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + sees it big. It takes most of the technical characteristics of the Pro model, but sees its battery decrease to 4500 mAh. On the other hand, the power of its fast charging increases to 120 W. At present, only 14 smartphones offer such fast charging, and all of them cost at least twice as much, including the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

According to Xiaomi, the 120W fast charging will allow you to recharge the smartphone in just 15 minutes in the fastest mode, and in 19 minutes if you choose not to heat the battery too much.

Pricing and availability

For now, Xiaomi has only presented its Redmi Note 11 in China, so we do not know when these will be available from us. The Chinese manufacturer could also decide not to release all models in France, we hope that we will not be deprived of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. Anyway, we already know that the prices should not be very different from the previous generation.

In China, Xiaomi offers the Redmi Note 11 from 1199 yuan (160 euros) in its configuration 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + start at 1599 yuan (214 euros) and 1899 yuan (254 euros), respectively, for the version 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.