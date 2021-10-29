Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro +: the flagship of the Redmi offers 120 W charging

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +: here are the three novelties from Xiaomi, announced for the time being in China. As usual, the manufacturer does not skimp on the technical characteristics, for some borrowed from the 11T series. This is particularly the case of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, which inherits the 120 W fast charge tested on the 11T Pro a few weeks ago, and which promises to fully charge its 4,500 mAh battery in around 15 minutes.

This model, which stands out as the spearhead of the series, benefits from a 6.67-inch Full HD + Amoled screen, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Still in the field of figures, Xiaomi announces the integration of ‘a 108-megapixel main photo sensor (Samsung’s Isocell HM2), supplemented by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle optics, and another of 2 Mpx with a macro lens. To animate all this, Xiaomi uses the Dimensity 920 chip from MediaTek, equipped with a 5G modem, which it accompanies with 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is almost entirely similar to the Note 11 Pro +, and borrows its design with flat edges that is not unlike that of devices scratched by an apple. On the other hand, we note that it loses the load at 120 W, replaced by 67 W, but that it gains in the process a slightly more substantial battery, of 5160 mAh. As for the “very short” Redmi Note 11, more geared towards small budgets, it relies for its part on a 6.6-inch screen, this time in LCD (Full HD +) and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz It promises a little less power, with its Dimensity 810 still signed MediaTek, this time flanked by 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM. It remains compatible with 4G. Let us add that the smartphone benefits from a main photo sensor of 50 megapixels, and a 5000 mAh battery charging at 33 W.

All of these smartphones are expected in China in the coming days at prices starting at 1199 yuan for the Redmi Note 11 (around 160 € HT), 1799 yuan for the Note 11 Pro (around 240 €) and 1999 yuan. (270 €) for the Note 11 Pro +. To discover these models in Europe, we will have to wait, Xiaomi not yet having announced any release schedule on the Old Continent.