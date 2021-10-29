Xiaomi will soon announce a new smartphone in France

Poco, one of Xiaomi’s brands, announces the launch of the Poco M4 Pro in France on November 9. Behind this name would hide the very last Redmi Note 11.

Xiaomi, and more specifically the Poco brand, has just invited us to discover the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. The brand shared a teasing on social networks, the day after the announcement of the Redmi Note 11 range in China.

Poco M4 Pro and Redmi Note 11, the same smartphone?

As expected, and according to some statements, Xiaomi would have decided to market all of its new Redmi Note 11 range in the world. However, there would be a small change from the Chinese market. Indeed, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + would indeed use the same name, nevertheless the Redmi Note 11 would be renamed Poco M4 Pro in the world. The Poco brand did not give more details than the information in the invitation to the event. Save the date: November 9 at 1 p.m.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD + LCD screen, there is also a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC (5G compatible), coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has two photo sensors on the back: a 50-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. It has a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh compatible with fast charging (33 W).



