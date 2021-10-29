More

    Ximiti, a “new generation” automatic mini-market opens in Cannes

    Business


    Who has never grumbled against the closing of a store, judged too early, after realizing that an errand was forgotten? This situation, Florent Lebrault has already experienced it more than once. He who has however always worked in mass distribution.

    In order to avoid it, the former supermarket manager had the idea of ​​a connected mini-market, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Boulevard Carnot. “I experienced the explosion of the drive with confinement, and analyzed the behavior of people. By wanting to set up my business, I found Ximiti and I got started”, explains franchisee Ximiti. With this automatic store, the first in the region, two options are possible for ordering: on the mobile application or directly at the product reception terminal. “In the city, we don’t often take the car. In the evening, everything closes. For someone who has forgotten a package of pasta, it’s a spare tire.”


    Over 600 products

    This point of sale has a catalog of more than six hundred references, including organic and local products. Snacking, drugstore, hygiene, high-tech, DIY, there is it all. Or almost. No alcohol is offered to avoid illegal sales. “Behind the machine, we do not know the age of the person”, explains Florent Lebrault.

    As for prices, Ximiti is positioned “on existing stores” and don’t take “not a lot of margin”. Especially since Florent Lebrault certainly does not want to crush local commerce: “I’m not taking anything away from them. I’m just here to offer a complementary offer, and save customers time.”


