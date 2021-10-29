XV of France. No Toulouse returned to club: the staff of the Blues explains this choice

Rugby News See my news

Like Matthis Lebel and Romain Ntamack, no Stade Toulousain player is on the list of the 14 players released by the XV of France. (© Icon Sport)

To not change, Toulouse is still, and more than ever, the biggest provider of XV of France. Indeed, on 28 Blue kept at Marcoussis this weekend, no less than 11 Toulousains (Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, François Cros, Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Matthis Lebel and Thomas Ramos), or 39% of the French workforce (!). The other most represented clubs, Lyon and Bordeaux-Begles, come very far behind with only 4 elements retained by Fabien Galthie and his staff.

“It is linked to their performances and to 3 criteria: rugby, physique and state of mind”

A logical choice, according to Karim Ghezal, the co-trainer of the conquest and the specific tasks of the XV of France, which is explained by their good performances for several months in club: through three criteria ”, thus indicates the former second row of Lyon, Racing 92 or Castres, before detailing this triptych that he hammered throughout his press conference, this Wednesday, October 27.

The first criterion is rugby. These players have great rugby qualities in what they offer with their Stade Toulousain team. Then there is the physical dimension that he works in their respective clubs, whether in Toulouse or elsewhere. And finally, the last criterion is the state of mind. These are players who have a remarkable state of mind. If they are there, it is because they perfectly meet these three criteria. Karim GhezalCo-trainer of the conquest and specific tasks of the XV of France

“What matters to us is to have players who will represent their country”

And even if the Toulouse stadium will be greatly reduced by these absences this Sunday, October 31 (9:05 p.m.), during his trip to Racing 92 counting for the 9e Top 14 day, it is the least of the worries of the tricolor framing and that did not come into account at all, when choosing this enlarged group of 28 players. “No, today, once again, we chose the players on three criteria,” says Ghezal, before completing his remarks:





Then, whether we take 0, 1, 11 or 12 players in a club, what matters to us is to seek these criteria and to have players who will represent their country. Karim GhezalCo-trainer of the conquest and specific tasks of the XV of France

“Let’s not talk about the fact that the Top 14 is played at the same time as our matches …”

Used to composing and tinkering for several seasons during international windows, Ugo mola and his Red and Black staff will still have to rack their brains to field a competitive team against Racing 92, on Sunday, especially in tailgating where the two incumbents of the post, Julien Marchand and Peato Mauvaka, are held in Marcoussis.

Even if this inevitably raises a problem of fairness of the championship, there either, it is not the concern of Karim Ghezal and the tricolor framing. ” Today we can not talk about the fact that the Top 14 is played at the same time as the international matches., it’s like that, we must make do He admits.

And we, as a coach, we focus above all on the quality of the players and on the follow-up that we do. We follow them to the club, we go to see them and we are able to discuss with them. Just today (Wednesday October 27, Editor’s note), I had a phone call from a coach about his player who was on the list of 14 released and who asked me how the do work, he was very happy. We have a real quality relationship with the clubs. For the past two months, all the staff of the XV de France have gone to the various Top 14 clubs and there have been discussions about the profiles we were looking for. Karim GhezalCo-trainer of the conquest and specific tasks of the XV of France

And as the director of the organization of the 2023 World Cup said so well, Claude atcher, last September 9: “When Toulouse is doing well, the France team is doing well”. Let us therefore wish the Blues as much success as that of the Rouge et Noir, double champions of France and reigning European champion …

