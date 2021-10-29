Yesterday, during the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, the referees of the meeting allowed only 4 minutes of added time. A decision that made people talk …

Between the possible interventions of the VAR, the increased number of changes and the traditional saving of time during a match to hold a result, it is no longer rare to see the referees add 5 .. 6 .. or even up to to 10 minutes of additional time in matches which required the intervention of video assistance. Yesterday, that was not the case but the many changes and, at one point, the small interruption of the match due to an injury (or not) of Sergio Herrera, could indeed have increased the extra time.

In any case, this is what Real Madrid players complained about, at the final whistle and after the game. “I don’t want to make any excuses, but Sergio Herrera himself lost the 4 minutes of added time, Arrasate made two changes and they walked out … It’s strange,” Dani Carvajal told Movistar + microphone. Carlo Ancelotti also judged that four minutes of added time, “that seemed very little”.





Soto Grado a los jugadores: “Habéis tenido 90 minutos así que ahora no me vengáis protestando” Visto en Golazo Gol pic.twitter.com/xJLvUC1nQH – RNMJ TV (@rnmjtv) October 28, 2021

But without waiting for the microphones, the White House players immediately blamed Soto Grado, the referee of the meeting, considering that Osasuna had saved a lot of time in the second half. Images that were captured by “El Golazo de Gol”: “You had 90 minutes, so don’t come and complain now. No, no, I already know …”, he rebuffed them, refusing to give further explanations to the Merengues.