Zach LaVine and the Bulls, a story well set to last

This summer, Zach LaVine did not extend with the Chicago Bulls. Thus, the rear will be free at the end of the season. Danger to the Illinois franchise? We tend to think not … Because the future of the former Minnesota Timberwolves seems to be written in the Bulls.

Confirming recent trends regarding the 26-year-old’s future, NBC reporter KC Johnson has made a revelation: the two sides have already agreed to continue the adventure together.

“All the indications that I have received, both from his side and that of the organization, show that they will move forward together,” said the insider for the Hoopshype podcast.

This would obviously be great news for the Bulls. Despite the recruitments of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic or Lonzo Ball, LaVine remains at the heart of this team’s project.





During his Free Agency, the native of Renton will be able to claim an XXL contract estimated at 201 million dollars over 5 years. A rather deserved jackpot if Zach LaVine continues to panic the counters with currently 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on average at the start of the season.

Zach LaVine announces flush and puts pressure ahead of ‘crucial’ season