Zayn Malik accused of hitting the mother of his partner Gigi Hadid

While the Hadids seemed to have been living in harmony for months, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s mother, would now consider filing a complaint against Zayn Malik. She accuses the singer of having hit her.

Nothing is going well with the Hadids. Since the birth of little Khai in September 2020, Gigi Hadid and her family seemed more united than ever, meeting regularly for family events at the farm of Yolanda Hadid in Pennsylvania. However, an event broke this family harmony for good, after the mother of models Gigi and Bella accused Zayn Malik of having him “hit”. According to TMZ, an argument broke out between the ex-Dutch model and the singer, which would have come to blows, pushing his alleged victim to consider filing a complaint.

Very discreet about his private life, Zayn Malik confided that he had initially decided to “not to dispute the allegations of an argument [qu’il a] had with a family member of [sa] partner who entered [leur] house while [sa] partner had been absent for several weeks “. However, the former singer of the group One Direction strongly denies having hit Gigi Hadid’s mother. “I categorically deny hitting Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I refuse to give more details and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false claims and will progress towards resolving these family issues in private “, he told TMZ.

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid still together?

Parents of a little girl for over a year, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have not been together for more than a month if TMZ is to be believed. If the argument between Yolanda Hadid and her daughter’s ex did not cause this separation, these allegations could however mar the relations between them, if they wished to remain united for the well-being of their daughter Khai. Since her birth, it is far from prying eyes that the little girl has grown up, who can be seen occasionally on her mother’s Instagram account, who had uttered a cry from the heart last July to protect her from the paparazzi .

