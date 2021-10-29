ZEvent: After the concert, the French Twitch charity weekend is launched!

The annual charity marathon of the French-speaking Twitch returns from this evening, in order to fight against hunger. The opportunity to come back to the opening concert last night, and to the events already announced, and the donation goals that caught our attention.

It is Action against Hunger who will benefit from the donations collected during this charity weekend on Twitch this year. After supporting the rights of the child (Save the Children), international humanitarian aid associations (Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders), health and research personnel (Pastor Institute) and human rights (Amnesty International), so it is for fight against hunger that the 51 streamers of this edition will try to raise funds, until Sunday evening.

The concert

This 2021 edition is marked by what happened yesterday. The event usually lasts from Friday evening to Sunday evening, however this edition has already started. Indeed, a preview was organized to gently launch the fundraising campaign, in front of more than 120,000 cumulative viewers, and in public. We found there in the first part LittleBigWhale, the streamer used to singing during her lives, accompanied on the piano by the music streamer PV Nova. The three artists of LEJ followed, then Kikesa and finally the famous rapper Fianso to end the evening in style. Until then, it is more than 15,000 euros that were collected.

Events already announced

Corn the ZEvent officially starts tonight at 6 p.m., with the opening of the event on the ZeratoR channel, before the launch of all Twitch channels around 7 p.m.. Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the streamers Jeel and DamDamLive will organize a opening pokemon cards, while Sardoche will taste chili peppers at noon, for lunch. At 3 p.m., the streamer Ponce will organize his usual general culture quiz “Maitre des Fleurs”, before THE quiz of which this is the second edition: Question for a Streamer, presented by Etoiles and Samuel Etienne at 8 p.m.. The last day, Sunday, will be marked at 3 p.m. by two events: the Mario Kart tournament in Ponce, and the Attic Player Attic Quiz, which is also the second edition. On the menu, questions about cartoons and video games from our childhood. The ZEvent should be close Monday between midnight and 1 a.m.. Obviously, during the three days, many more hapennings will be organized according to the desires of the streamers, but also their donation goals …

Find the schedule of all events on the ZEvent Gdoc





Donations goals

Obviously, as in each edition, the streamers have planned donations goals – literally donation targets for their fundraiser – to be reached in order to achieve certain challenges, organize certain events, etc. goals), but a majority published their donation goals in advance. Trinity and Alexclick will have to take their courage in both hands to sing on the Hellfest 2022 stage if they reach 50,000 and 66,666 euros respectively on their jackpots. Antoine Daniel promises to visit a Médoc winegrower with Ponce disguised as their respective characters from GTA RPZ if he reaches 200,000 euros in his pot. Domingo, the recent marathoner in less than 3:25, is launching several new sporting challenges: climb Mont Ventoux by bike, survive four days on a glacier, and publish a Les Dieux du Stream calendar, obviously inspired by the famous Gods of the Stadium. But with a few less muscular bodies …

Jeel, she will also climb a mountain: Japan’s Mount Fuji, if it reaches 80,000 euros in its pot. The streamer Right angle promises to follow a diving course if his prize pool reaches 100,000 euros, while she is thalassophobic ! Rivenzi, used to talking about History on his channel, announces a special live around Mont Saint-Michel at 12,500 euros. Finally, note the live IRL in Malta announced by MisterMV to go “see the flawless living environment“ … This is obviously a snub to streamers who have moved to the island known for its many tax benefits.

Obviously, all streamers have donation goals impressive, funny or intriguing. We invite you to go consult the Gdoc, very well done that allows you to see all the donation goals, live. You can also check the streamers’ Twitter pages that interest you, to find their goals if they are already public.

Find the donation goals of all streamers on the ZEvent Gdoc

As a reminder, in addition to the donations you can make on the Twitch channels of streamers for Action Against Hunger, a store offers ZEvent T-Shirts that you can buy by following this link.

The ZEvent is from Friday 6 p.m. to Monday 1 a.m., on the Twitch channels of the 51 invited streamers this year, to find here.

