Zinedine Zidane finally ready to listen to PSG!

This is a subject that comes up regularly via the Spanish press, and in particular Mundo Deportivo. The pro-Barça newspaper has repeatedly mentioned the Paris Saint-Germain track for Zinedine Zidane. He was then still at the post at Real Madrid, where his contract ended until 2022, but the former number 10 of the Blues took another path by leaving Casa Blanca at the end of the last season. Here he is free from any contract, ready to pounce on his first option, the France team.

Yes, but here it is, it is for the moment in the expert hands of Didier Deschamps, who is sure to lead it until the 2022 World Cup. And after? No guarantee on the continuation. And that, Zinedine Zidane knows it. If everyone is sure to see him take the reins of the national team one day, Zizou knows he has no control over the timing. And this is where the PSG option returns in the landscape.





The door was closed, it opens …

So far, the 49-year-old coach has always refused to listen to the capital club. He never opened the door, as Qatari leaders dream of it. For QSI, having Zidane on the PSG bench would be a huge accomplishment and the first contacts have long been initiated with ZZ’s historic agent, Alain Migliaccio. The latter is an ally for the owners of the Parisian club in this quest.

According to our information, Zidane is no longer closed to the idea of ​​taking the destiny of Paris Saint-Germain in hand. So, of course, there is currently a coach in place, Mauricio Pochettino, who does not seem really threatened despite a quality of play far from that imagined by taking a look at the eleven type. But if the place becomes available, or if the PSG were convinced of being able to attract Zizou … Zidane, the child of Marseille, on the bench of the PSG, that could become a real possibility.