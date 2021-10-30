10M €, Galtier is aiming for a big blow this winter!

Christophe Galtier is waiting for reinforcements at OGC Nice during the winter. The Nice coach has even already identified his next big blow.

Christophe Galtier targets Turkish goalkeeper

Already last summer, his name was associated with OGC Nice. But the affair could not be finalized with the leaders of Besiktas. Two months before the opening of the winter transfer window, Christophe galtier intends to reopen this file. Despite the presence of Walter Benitez, Marcin Bulka and Teddy Boulhendi, the coach of the Nice club wants to get his hands on a new goalkeeper.

According to information from our colleagues on the portal The 10 Sport, Galtier still dreams of having Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu in Nice. At 20, the Turkish international hope is already considered a future crack at his post. Under contract until 2023, Ersin Destanoglu is also in the crosshairs of LOSC and Olympique Lyonnais, who have however ensured other choices for the goalkeeper position. Currently 3rd in the Ligue 1 standings behind Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens, the OGCN is already preparing an offer to send to Besiktas to try to attract him in January.





OGC Nice ready to invest 10M € for Ersin Destanoglu?

Le 10 Sport assures us that “the Nice staff always has in mind to sign Ersin Destanoglu. And in the forecasts of the Aiglons, there is a return to the load with the Besiktas to relaunch the discussions this winter. However, the French club will have to be very convincing since apart from the competition of Lille OSC and Olympique Lyonnais, an English team is also in the ranks to snatch the signature of the compatriot of Burak Yılmaz.

Still according to the same source, after the English club, there is “another Italian currently positioned on the Turkish goalkeeper. To let Destanoglu go, the decision-makers in Besiktas could be tempted by a check of around 10 million euros. Case to be continued …