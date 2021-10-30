14 shares to buy and 7 to sell after the CAC 40 rose 23% in ten months



The stock market tips of the week. (© DR)

The flagship Paris index ended the month of October up by more than 4%. It has now gained 23% since the start of the year. Discover our advice on 30 stocks listed in Paris.



Superstition has not made investors tremble.

The month of October, traditionally complicated for the equity markets, was promising for the Paris Stock Exchange, which rebounded 4.76% after a lackluster month in September. The CAC 40 has climbed 23% since the start of the year and 49% over one year.





Last week, the Paris index climbed 1.44%, driven by many generally reassuring corporate results.

In this context, discover our advice on 30 actions. We recommend 14 for purchase, 7 for sale and 9 to keep.

The most significant news (Atos, Carrefour, Hermès, L’Oréal, Renault, Scor …) are the subject of a specific development, accessible by clicking on the hypertext links.

Our advice on 30 Edenred shares

Close to its all-time high, the title has benefited little from the announcement of internal sales growth of 13% in the third quarter. The leaders ofEdenred are now aiming for an annual gross operating surplus in the upper range of 620 to 670 million euros, a target that was raised at the end of July. Buy Now

Eramet

The turnover of the mining group reached 1.1 billion euros in the third quarter, up 34% over one year. Eramet benefited over the period of a

