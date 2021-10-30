2024 Olympic Games in Paris: discover the map of Olympic venues

Our special guide for the Paris Olympics 2024 D-1000 Paris 2024 as if you were already there (to be published on Saturday)

Romain Cannone, Nedim Remili … for these athletes, the goal of a lifetime

The Games, a dream not only for athletes (to be published on Saturday)

From the parade on the Seine to beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower, the unique assets of Paris 2024

Budget, works, transport, inheritance … the 7 challenges to take up

The dates of the Olympic and Paralympic events

Île-de-France, land of the Paralympic Games

Clarisse Agbégnénou “dreams that the 2024 Paris Games will inspire the world” (to be published on Saturday)

Evan Fournier: the 2024 Olympics, “it will be a national and popular holiday”

Jean-Michel Jarre: “My ideal opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics” (to be published on Saturday)

Nicolas Canteloup: “I hope that these Games will be a moment of national union”

97 years ago, Paris hosted its last Olympic Games

This time, the map of the Olympic venues is final. As expected, the handball tournaments will take place at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille. The basketball tournaments will be organized at two sites: at the Arena Paris Sud 6 and at the Arena Bercy. Gymnastics can also be cut in two: artistic at Bercy, rhythm at the Arena at Porte de la Chapelle. No surprise for tennis and boxing: the two disciplines will be organized as planned at Roland-Garros.



Paris 2024 will also organize events at iconic sites: the Palace of Versailles will host horse riding events. Fencing and taekwondo will meet at the Grand Palais. Archery will take over Les Invalides. Disciplines such as BMX free style, breakdance and skateboarding will take place at La Concorde.

DISCOVER the Olympic venues map by clicking here

For its part, climbing will take place at Le Bourget. The swimming events will take place at La Défense Arena. Field hockey fans will come to Colombes at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir to follow the matches. A big provider of medals in Tokyo, judo will take up residence at the Arena Champ-de-Mars in the company of wrestling. Surfing will take place in Tahiti. The Stade de France will of course host the athletics events, in addition to the rugby matches and the closing ceremony. The opening ceremony will take place on the Seine.