35 M €, hell of a push for Lucas Paqueta

Author of good performances in recent weeks, Lucas Paqueta voted for the rumors about his future resurfacing. Jérôme Rothen calmed the game for the attacking midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais.

Jérôme Rothen’s message to Aulas for Lucas Paqueta

In distress at AC Milan, Lucas Paqueta revives at Olympique Lyonnais. Thanks to his performances with OL, the 24-year-old midfielder even managed to regain a place in the Seleçao. Enough so that rumors are rife about the attacking midfielder, author of 5 goals and 3 assists this season. President of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas had notably opened the door to his departure from Lyon this winter. The Lyon leader fears in particular that a colossal offer could shorten the Brazilian’s stay with the Gones. For Jérôme Rothen, parting with the former Rossonero would be a serious mistake.

The former Parisian converted into the media believes that Lyon must be able to keep its nugget in order to compete with PSG. “OL must exist by getting closer to PSG. And for that, Lyon will have to keep its best elements […] Why would Aulas let go of Paqueta after selling him as the new Juninho? No, you have to be clear: OL need to be strong with Paqueta! “, Notably dropped the consultant of RMC Sport.





The choice of the Brazilian already known

Present at a press conference, Lucas Paqueta has already decided about his future. A future that he writes at least in the medium term with Olympique Lyonnais. Neymar Jr’s compatriot particularly wants to play in the Champions League with Lyon and return the love he receives from Lyon supporters. “I have already said that I am very happy here, I am living the most important moment of my career, I want it to last as long as possible”, he declared. It remains to be seen whether these outings will be enough to convince Jean-Michel Aulas to decline a big check for the Auriverde midfielder.