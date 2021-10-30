More

    a machete-robbed shop for 40 smartphones

    Business


    Bouygues Telecom: a machete-robbed shop for 40 smartphones

    A flash robbery took place in a Bouygues Telecom store in Neuilly-sur-Seine. If no victim is to be declared, the thugs have embarked around forty smartphones.


    In the early afternoon, employees of a Bouygues Telecom store as well as two customers saw two men enter, one of them equipped with a long gun and the other with a machete. The two thugs, concealing their identity behind helmets and gloves, thus pushed the manager of the sign to open the safe and give them the contents. The loot is sizeable, with around 40 smartphones stolen, mostly iPhones, whose resale price is obviously higher.

    An operation carried out smoothly, since to flee, two accomplices were waiting for them on scooters, parked near the shop. The investigation was entrusted to the SDPJ (sub-directorate of the judicial police) which will get down to viewing the video surveillance images of the surroundings of the shop. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that this store has been targeted by robbers.

    On February 20, two men again helmeted and gloved had armed themselves with a handgun to threaten the sellers and get their hands on several dozen devices, but a robbery had also taken place three months earlier, during which the criminals were equipped with a revolver and a tear gas canister.

    Source: The Parisian


    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_imgspot_img

