A mega Stellantis campus in Poissy … and a grumbling among the employees of Vélizy-Villacoublay

On paper, the news is good and it makes sense at a time of the global battle between car manufacturers. The management of Stellantis (formerly PSA) has just announced the opening of a green Campus with a surface area of ​​6 hectares on land on the banks of the Seine at the Poissy (Yvelines) production site in 2024.

It is the return of the golden age of the French manufacturer in the city of Saint-Louis. The Yvelinois site, which today employs 8,600 people, will recover its vital strength. In addition to the 3,100 current employees of the plant, which produces the DS3 Crossback and the Opel Mokka II, of the 5,500 from the Center of Expertise for Trades and Regions (CEMR), the site will accommodate 3,500 employees from the activities tertiary and R&D (research and development) of Vélizy-Villacoublay and the 500 FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) employees of Trappes for a total of over 11,000 people.

“This project is an investment for the future,” explains Xavier Chéreau, director of human resources and transformation, “and will allow employees to work in modern, flexible premises, which directly contribute to collective efficiency.” This is an opportunity for Stellantis to take a further step in the search for carbon neutrality by acquiring a real estate complex, always more respectful of our environment. “

“Move 2,800 employees from next September to save heating …”

Concretely, the B5 buildings, which housed the shoeing activity and gradually emptied, will be demolished and replaced by several modern buildings erected in a “green” setting, meeting the latest environmental standards in force to reduce CO2 emissions.

But this XXL redeployment does not only make people happy. The historic site of Vélizy-Villacoublay (opened in 1966), which will be emptied and sold for two thirds (70,000 square meters), will also lose two thirds of its activities and its workforce. And this, despite the arrival of 300 employees (including service providers) from Stellantis Motorsport located in Versailles-Satory since 2001.



“It was a surprise for everyone, recognizes Laurent Mauguy, delegate CFE-CGC, majority union of the site. Even if we do not call into question the principle of the Green Campus, because it is very good to be able to keep our expertise in R&D in France, to move 2,800 employees from next September to save heating, it is tough . The Covid won the six months of well-advanced consultations which were already making it possible to save money. All the unions had signed them… ”

Unions unanimous in favor of “transparency” expertise

In post at Vélizy-Villacoublay for twenty years, the executive took as a “blow of the sledgehammer” the deadline for an early and “unexplained” move. Initially, 2,800 employees (out of 3,500 in total) will join the CEMR (former tertiary center) in Poissy from next September. Then, the entire CEMR will join the future Campus, whose building permit should be filed in early 2022. Some of his colleagues have already planned to redo their CVs …

To reach Poissy, 35 km away, management has estimated the additional daily travel time at 32 minutes for a return trip by car and 48 minutes by public transport. But according to the CFE-CGC, a third of employees will take more than an hour.

“Management is hiding behind details,” assures Ahn-Quan NGuyen, CFE-CGC central union representative. The Green Campus is a real estate project that is part of a redeployment strategy for our centers. We are asking for precise information on these redeployments because these changes create difficulties and it will be necessary to provide social and human support to families. “