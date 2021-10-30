a “million march” against the military coup in a narrow political framework

A strong popular mobilization is expected this Saturday, October 30 in Sudan, at the call of the civil organizations resulting from the revolution of 2019. Demonstrations all over the country are due to end five days of tension after the army’s coup, last Monday. Five days which allowed diplomacy to install a perilous political situation for General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Despite the warnings, General al-Burhan deliberately chose the coup against the civilian leaders with whom he shared power until last Sunday. On Saturday again, the US President’s special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, had tried to convince him to seek a solution to the political crisis that had been simmering for weeks between his armed forces and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and to give up this which was notoriously preparing behind the scenes.

But in vain: Monday, at four in the morning, Abdallah Hamdok and his wife were arrested, as well as several other eminent members of his cabinet. And the transitional institutions were dissolved, by order of the army chief of staff, now sole master on board the country.

►See also Coup d’état in Sudan: look back at the day of October 25, 2021

But the Prime Minister was finally placed under house arrest in Khartoum, under pressure from international diplomacy, while the arrests of personalities continued in the following days. Because it was not all easy for General al-Burhan. With the discreet support of Egypt, but also of Russia defending its military and economic interests in Sudan, the former close to ousted President Omar El-Bashir still had to face, this week, several political obstacles of ‘importance.

First, the UN Secretary General has on Monday “ sentenced “Coup d’état in Sudan and asserted itself” alongside the Sudanese people “. The United States and the World Bank immediately suspended financial aid, which is crucial to keeping the Sudanese economy afloat. And the popular resistance committees, spearheads of the 2019 revolution, as well as most of the political parties active in the country and the leaders of the ex-rebellions of Darfur and Blue Nile, called for mobilization in the street. to block the military.



“Today, across the country, you will find barricades opposing the military coup. Many young people have died and other martyrs will die. But death is no longer a problem when the people want to build a state, a nation. “ Coup d’état in Sudan: demonstrators prepare for the “march of the million” on October 30 Eliott Brachet



►Read also: Sudan: the international community knocks on the wallet

In fact, the call for a general strike was widely followed across the country from Monday. Roadblocks have been set up in the capital to curb traffic and the crackdown on supporters of civil disobedience has left more than a dozen dead in a few days.

Then, after two long meetings, the African Union suspended Sudan from its instances on Wednesday, until civilians returned to power, in harsh terms. The coup and the arrests of civilian leaders have been judged “ unacceptable ” and ” unconstitutional By the fifteen members of the Peace and Security Council of the continental organization, despite the reservations of three of them, according to a diplomatic source in Addis Ababa. An African envoy must be appointed to speak to the AU General in person.

In Khartoum itself, diplomatic meetings followed one another. The general received the Saudi ambassador, while Riyadh has ” sentenced “Coup, and he witnessed the outcry of Western ambassadors, who said they still recognize Abdallah Hamdok and his cabinet as” the constitutional leaders of the transitional government “. Along with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, they also visited him to ensure his health. Volker Perthes then started several shuttles between General al-Burhan and Abdallah Hamdok and offered the services of the UN to find common ground.

A dozen Sudanese ambassadors disassociated themselves from the coup, prompting General al-Burhan to dismiss six of them, and not the least: the representatives in the United States, to the European Union, to the China, Switzerland, Canada and France. The governor of Khartoum state and his cabinet also joined the protest, explaining that there would be ” no turning back »Towards the autocracy of the old regime deposited in 2019.

Finally in New York, at the UN Security Council, despite the strong reservations of Russia and China who denounced the ” interference In Sudanese affairs, a declaration was adopted unanimously on Thursday, calling for the reinstatement of a “ civilian-led transitional government “And expressing his” deep concern about the military takeover “. The Council also denounced the arrests and the dissolution of the country’s transitional institutions and demanded ” a dialogue without preconditions To resolve the crisis opened by the coup.

This Saturday therefore, it is within this narrow political framework that the “March of the Million” promised by the revolutionaries of 2019 is taking place. The question is therefore to know who within the military hierarchy will win, among those who want to hold on. account of foreign convictions and supporters of the strong way.



“The soldiers rushed with their pickup. The car came up behind my back. They ran over me. Then they came down and hit me. I am crippled now, but I say to those who remain standing: this is your revolution, take it. “ Coup in Sudan: at Royal Care Hospital in Khartoum, fear and determination drive doctors and patients Eliott Brachet

►Read also Sudan: from a precarious political balance to the coup