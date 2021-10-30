a Premier League top coach preferred to Conte for after Solskjaer?

More

    Since the slap received at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5), speculation is rife to guess the identity of the one who will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench of Manchester United. If the name of former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has come up many times, a Premier League technician could be preferred to him.

    Rodgers appreciated by Manchester United

    According to ESPN, the leaders of Red devils were impressed by Leicester’s performance under Brendan Rodgers. 48-year-old Rodgers would have the advantage of being English and having a lot of young players playing. However, the operation should prove to be costly given that it is under contract until 2025 with the Foxes. While waiting to resolve the problems related to the succession of Solskjaer, the Norwegian will lead Manchester’s next two meetings against Tottenham in the Premier League and against Atalanta in the Champions League.


    to summarize

    While Italian technician Antonio Conte is among the favorites to succeed Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench, Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers is preferred to him according to ESPN.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

