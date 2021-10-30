A reproduction of the Mona Lisa estimated at nearly 200,000 euros at auction in Paris on November 9

By Graziella L. Photos by My B. Updated October 30, 2021 at 2:27 p.m. Posted October 30, 2021 at 1:43 p.m.

If the famous Mona Lisa is not for sale, an exceptional reproduction of the famous painting estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 euros will be auctioned in Paris on November 9.

The Mona Lisa has known many copies, but this one is particularly similar. Found ln a family inventory, this reproduction is now estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 euros. It will be put to auction in Paris on November 9 2021 by the house Artcurial, and the rarity of this type of work could well push up the prices …

Made on an oak panel around 1600 and signed by the School of Fontainebleau, the copy of the famous painting by Leonardo DeVinci has already been exhibited in Vienna and Brussels, it seems so perfect. According to auctioneer Matthieu Fournier for Le Figaro, “he It is not uncommon to see a copy of the Mona Lisa, but this one is in a formidable state of preservation“. Its author is not known but Matthieu Fournier underlines a moving achievement,”so faithful that it must have been made in front of the original“. This suggests that this copy was painted when the Mona Lisa was still at Fontainebleau.





This exceptional copy is in better condition than the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, even if some details betray the imitation. Enough to create a great illusion for whoever buys it! An old copy was sold for a record price of 2.9 million euros in June. The painting will be visible in the Artcurial gallery of November 5 to 8, at the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées, before its auction November 9.

In the meantime, you can still admire the real Mona Lisa, always safe and secure at the Louvre Museum.