a teacher will not be there

While the “All Stars of The Voice” season has just ended, TF1 viewers will not be deprived of music this Saturday, October 30, 2021. They will be able to enjoy a special evening to celebrate the 20 years of the ” Star Academy”. But not all of the key tele-hook personalities will be there. Raphaëlle Ricci is one of the big absentees.

That was already 20 years ago. On October 20, 2001, Jenifer, Jean-Pascal, Mario and the others were the very first pupils to cross the doors of the castle of Dammarie-lès-Lys, converted into a school of song and dance for the needs of the “Star Academy” . On the program: several weeks of competition during which a dozen apprentice singers did everything to become THE new star of French song.

An anniversary show … and many absent

The “Star Academy” was already the subject of a big documentary a few months ago, and the absence of Jenifer, the first winner of the show, caused a stir. That the fans of the singer be reassured: this time, the former coach of “The Voice” will participate in the program presented by Nikos Aliagas. But if most of the iconic tele-hook stars will also be there, this is not the case for the former professor of scenic expression.

Raphaëlle Ricci has indeed let the production know that she preferred to “go back”, according to our colleagues from Paris Match. Singer Olivia Ruiz, who had not won her season but still made a career out of it, made the same decision.

Raphaëlle Ricci: her regrets about the Star Academy

Raphaëlle Ricci’s decision is not entirely surprising. The scenic expression teacher does not only have fond memories of her years at Star Academy. In an interview with Non Stop People, the mother of the main interested party confided that her daughter did not appreciate the label of “bad” which had been stuck on her by the show, and which she never knew. Discard. And this, to the point of receiving death threats from disgruntled viewers.





“I attended a Christmas where she arrived in tears at my house, with the gifts she had bought not far from her home, because she was stuck at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, so it was there. ‘era of the Star Ac’. And people had crushed all her packages, because she was one of the people who had decided to part with this or that student. The worried mom claimed her daughter was “destroyed” by the show. “I know that she was very, very hard marked by the reactions of people and by the image that we could give of her. The Star Academy built her on other planes, but psychologically, it has been very, very hard to live with “.

Dog poop and fear for his life

The story had been confirmed by the main interested in the columns of Télé Loisirs: “For people, as I tell my students today, I was a very mean teacher. I received threats. for years, this show had grown so big, in the media, that it was very complicated to manage. I had dog poop in my mailbox, people were coming in front of my house “.

This is also the reason why she decided to end her participation in the show. “I said that it was not possible for me to consider that people could want to kill me. They certainly would not have acted, but when the production decides to put you bodyguards available 24 hours a day it must have been serious. And yet the production had not given me all the details. That was the worst of the show. “

