A third dose of vaccine to keep your health past? The Academy of Medicine opposes it

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/29/2021 at 12:24 p.m.

Updated on 10/29/2021 at 3:06 p.m.

The Academy of Medicine is opposed to the idea envisaged by the government of conditioning the health pass to a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, which it “exceeds” the role of this document.

This measure “violates the role of the health pass which was to limit the risk of transmission of the virus and encourage the population to be vaccinated,” said the Academy of Medicine Friday.

“It induces some uncertainty on the effectiveness of vaccination and gives rise to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine”, continues the instance.





The booster (which is most often a third dose) is now intended for the oldest or frail people, particularly at risk of developing a severe form of Covid.

While emphasizing the “merits” of this recall because of a drop in immunity six months after the second dose, the Academy wonders: “Should we use the constraint vis-à-vis this sensitized population who, for the most part, will spontaneously consent to receive the vaccination booster? Shouldn’t the incentives target primarily all those who have not yet been vaccinated, including 20% ​​of adults? “

The government is awaiting scientific recommendations before deciding on whether or not to include the recall in the health pass.