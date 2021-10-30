More

    A very sharp increase in fuels and gas bottles on November 1

    Business


    The prefecture has communicated the fuel prices for the month of November 2021. Thus, gasoline increases by 8 cents, while diesel increases by 12 cents. A very strong increase …

    Guadeloupe the 1st



    Like every month, the prefecture sets fuel prices.

    • For road fuels, the maximum prices are set as follows:

    – Unleaded : 1.75 € / l i.e. + 8 cts / l compared to October 2021 (€ 1.67 / l)

    – Road diesel: 1.53 € / l i.e. + 12 cts / l compared to October 2021 (€ 1.41 / l)

    By way of comparison, in mainland France, the average prices observed in October 2021 are 1.64 € / l for unleaded super (i.e. + 3.7% since July 2021 – 1.57 € / l) and 1 , € 54 / l for diesel (i.e. + 6.3% since July 2021 – € 1.44 / l).


    • Also increase of the gas cylinder:

    – Maximum price of the 12.5 kg liquefied petroleum gas cylinder: € 28.06 instead of € 26.75 in October 2021, an increase of € 1.31.

    By way of comparison, in mainland France, the average price observed in October 2021 is € 33.80 for a gas cylinder (price reduced to 12.5 kg).

    Faced with this sharp increase in fuel prices, Prime Minister Jean Castex, declared on Thursday October 28, 2021, that an “inflation-allowance of 100 euros” in the form of a bonus will be paid to middle-class people, earning less than 2,000 euros net per month whether they are employees, civil servants, retirees, unemployed, apprentices, self-employed, beneficiaries of minimum social benefits, as well as students on grants or declared under their own tax household may however receive this bonus of 100 euros

    .


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCovid-19 vaccines don’t just protect against SARS-CoV-2!
    Next articleFootball PSG – PSG: Between Messi and Neymar, Kalimuendo can already be seen

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC