according to the actor, there is a “chance in a trillion” that a fatal shooting accident will happen

During his first intervention in front of television cameras since the drama, the actor indicated that the filming of the film “Rust” will not resume. “She was my family,” he said of victim Halyna Hutchins.

The filming of the American western “Rust”, in mourning over the death of cinematographer Alec Baldwin killed by an accidental gunfire during a rehearsal will not resume, the Hollywood actor said in an interview on Saturday.

“Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that it would happen,” he lamented.

Alec Baldwin was speaking for the first time in front of television cameras since the drama on October 21 and he repeated how affected he was.

No arrests at this stage

“She was my family,” he said of the victim Halyna Hutchins, according to images broadcast by the celebrity channel. TMZ, showing Alec Baldwin accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester, Vermont (northeast). He had previously expressed on Twitter his pain after the tragedy and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.





No arrests have taken place at this point and investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy at the Bonanza Creek ranch, where Alec Baldwin was filming a western movie set in the 19th century. He was handling a revolver that had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless when the shot went off killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Since the accident, calls for better gun control on Hollywood sets have multiplied, a change in which Alec Baldwin has professed “his keen interest”. He said he was unable to say when he could work again on a set with weapons, and indicated that the shooting of “Rust”, of which he is a producer, would not resume.