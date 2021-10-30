Adam Kinzinger, fervent opponent of Donald Trump in Congress throws in the towel

He was one of the few dissenting voices within the Donald Trump-dominated Republican Party, but he’s throwing in the towel. Adam Kinzinger, elected from Illinois to the House of Representatives, announced this Friday, October 29, 2021 that he would not stand for re-election in the next election.

With our correspondent in the United States, David thomson





Adam Kinzinger, 43, is one of the few Republicans who still dares to criticize Donald Trump, and is one of only ten Conservative House representatives to vote for theimpeachment against the president after the attack on Capitol Hill, following his refusal to recognize his defeat against Joe Biden. Elected officials, including the former head of state, have since promised to ruin his career.

Mr. Kinzinger can only see it, his positioning can be costly among American conservatives, because the former president remains the most influential figure in his party. The polls are unanimous: two thirds of Republicans still consider that the victory has been stolen from them. Minority, vilified in his own camp, Adam Kinzinger, who represented Illinois since 2011, therefore gives up representing himself:

Our party survives by seducing only its most extreme base. As a country, we must disconnect from all the untruths inflicted on us. In Congress, I saw how deeply ingrained divisions are. Almost no desire to get closer. The word unit no longer exists.

” And two, more than eight “, Immediately rejoiced Donald Trump.

