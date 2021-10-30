



Game news Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp: A new release date for the Switch remake?

During its live at E3 last June, Nintendo announced the return of Advance Wars, the legendary tactical game born on GameBoy Advance. No new episode, but a remake of the first two opus, the release of which is obviously planned on Switch.

Originally expected for December 3, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp had not given any news since its announcement, which was starting to worry fans. A justified concern, since Nintendo recently announced the postponement of the game to spring 2022, developers need more time to polish their game. Indeed, when you go to the eShop from a web page, it is the launch window that is announced. However, when we go for a little walk on the eShop from the Nintendo Switch, we find a much more precise date, set for April 8, 2022. A date on which Nintendo has not communicated, which invites caution.

It could just be a date placeholder (indicative date), but it corresponds to the announced postponement. In all cases, players can already pre-order the title. As a reminder, Advance Wars of a tactical game in which players control a modern army. You have to move your units intelligently on a grid, defeat the opponents according to a pre-established balance of power, and accomplish a whole series of objectives. A formula found in the Fire Emblem series, which has seen many more episodes. To read also Pre-order Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp on Amazon

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.

Find out more.

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com