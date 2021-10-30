Afghanistan: at least three people killed for playing music at a wedding

At least three people were shot dead on Saturday by the Taliban for playing music at a wedding. The spokesman of the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, assured that the attackers were not acting on behalf of the Islamist movement. “Last night at Haji Malang Jan’s wedding in Shamspur Mar Ghundi village in Nangarhar, three people posing as Taliban entered the ceremony and asked for the music to stop.”, did he declare. “As a result of the shooting, at least three people were killed and several others injured”, added the representative.

According to the government, some of the perpetrators of this killing have been arrested. “Two suspects were arrested by the Taliban and one, who escaped, is still wanted”, Zabihullah Mujahid said. The aggressors “who have used the name of the Islamic Emirate to settle their personal problems, will face Sharia law”, he promised.

Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesperson for the governorate of Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident, without giving further details.

“The young men put music in a separate room, three Taliban arrived and opened fire on them. The two wounded are in serious condition.”, for his part detailed a witness to AFP.