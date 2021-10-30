after numerous complaints, the CSA intervenes with France 3

After the broadcast of a rape scene in Plus belle la vie, the CSA reacted due to numerous alerts from viewers. The regulatory body thus intervened with France 3.

It is an episode that marked many viewers. On April 28, in Plus belle la vie, the character of Commissioner Patrick Nebout was the victim of rape by a man. A very violent scene which had aroused strong reactions on social networks, even dividing Internet users between those who denounced the dissemination of such images at prime time and others who felt it was important to remember that the men could also be victims of sexual assault.

Faced with such a debate, Jérôme Bertin, who plays the commissioner, reacted. “It is really a very strong social issue, which will certainly allow us to free the voice of men who are raped in France, he confided to the Parisian. Because it is a little taboo subject, we speaks very little. There will be a discussion in the families, at the table. More beautiful life will not solve the question of sexual violence, but it can make it exist in the media. I have been in contact with five raped men. C It’s hard for them to talk about it. I don’t want to betray them. I want them to recognize themselves “.





“The episode should have been accompanied by a signage”

Despite the committed approach of the producers and screenwriters of Plus belle la vie, many viewers could not bear to see a rape scene in a family series. The latter then alerted the CSA (Superior Audiovisual Council) in order to denounce this sequence. And the regulatory body revealed that it had intervened (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO – Simon Ehrlacher is going to turn Adriana Karembeu’s head in Plus belle la vie:

“It is important to talk about it”: Angèle makes rare confidences on her bisexuality

François Alu: this sentence from Leïla, the companion of Patrick Dupond, that he will never forget

Shy’m mom: the singer gives details of her childbirth in the middle of Covid-19

Sophie Tapie: why her parents refused to participate in the Star Academy?

Tomorrow belongs to us: an actress finally announces her big comeback in the series