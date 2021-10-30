against Hellas Verona and a great Simeone, Juventus fall again

After the draw snatched by Atalanta Bergamo against Lazio (2-2), the eleventh day of Serie A continued this Saturday at 6 p.m. At Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Hellas Verona (10th, 12 pts) received Juventus Turin (7th, 15 pts). Authors of a mixed start to the season (4 wins, 3 draws, 3 losses), the Bianconeri had to raise their heads after a defeat in front of their audience against Sassuolo (1-2). For this meeting, Massimiliano Allegri aligned a 4-4-2 where Morata and Dybala formed the attacking duo. Rabiot was also titular. Opposite, the club of Verona, which remained on a draw obtained on the lawn of Udinese, presented itself in 3-4-3 where Simeone started at the forefront of the attack. A meeting that started off with a beating pace, to the chagrin of Bonucci’s teammates. Despite a first attempt initiated by Morata (8th), Juve would be quickly surprised …

After a loss of Turin ball, Hellas was projected against and Simeone, opportunist, opened the scoring despite a first save from Szczesny (1-0, 11th). Already author of a quadruplet last week against Lazio (4-1), the Argentinian striker, on fire, even offered himself a double three minutes later from a marvel of coiled strike ending in the window of the Turin goalkeeper (2-0, 14th). His eighth goal of the season and within a quarter of an hour of play, the break was already made. Stung, the Old Lady tried to react but Dybala saw his curled shot from the left repelled by the cross from Montipo (44th) and the Turinese returned, head down, to the locker room. A very complicated afternoon for the Bianconeri in Verona, picked up by the realism of Simeone. Despite the reduction in McKennie’s score in the last moments of the game (2-1, 80th) and an exceptional parade by Montipo against Dybala (90th), Juve had a second straight setback in Serie A. With this victory ( 2-1), Igor Tudor’s men climb to 7th place before moving to the Neapolitan leader on the next day. For its part, Juve (8th) is not reassured before welcoming, next Tuesday, the Zenith for the 4th day of Group H of the Champions League.





