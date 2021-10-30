Age of Empires IV on Xbox: Console version under review! | Xbox one

The release of Age of Empires IV got noticed this week! Microsoft’s new strategy game arrived on PC and Xbox Game Pass PC and quickly rose to number one in Steam sales. The good news is that a console version of the game is not excluded.

Age of Empires on Xbox console? They think about it!

Many of you have asked us on social media if Age of Empires IV will be released for the Xbox console. Until now, the answer was, unfortunately, negative since nothing prepared us for this eventuality. But that was until today.

In an interview with our Italian colleagues at Multiplayer-it, the developers at Relic Entertainment have, in fact, left the door open for a console version of Age of Empires IV. When asked if Age of Empires will be available on console, Adam Isgreen, Creative Director at World’s Edge, made it clear that it might be possible.

We are thinking about you. As soon as we’re done handling the launch of the game on PC, we’ll start thinking about how to make it work on consoles. We don’t have any final plans yet, but it’s now that we’re going to start to really think about it.



Nothing is taken for granted, but the fact that it is clearly mentioned is already good news for Xbox players on console. We can thus draw a parallel with Microsoft Flight Simulator which took a year to arrive on consoles with controls optimized for the joystick.

While it is possible to play keyboard and mouse on Xbox with over 80 compatible games, Age of Empires IV will need to be optimized for the controller if it wants to reach a large audience. In the meantime, the game remains available on Windows PC, Steam as well as Xbox Game Pass PC.