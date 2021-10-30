Agüero replaced for chest pain in the middle of a game

Argentina’s Sergio Agüero asked for the change before Barca’s first period ended against Alavés (1-1) on Saturday, when he noticed he was out of breath and couldn’t breathe normally.

For his first match since the ouster of Ronald Koeman, a still recovering Barça was content with an encouraging draw (1-1) against Alavés this Saturday. But one alert in particular worried Blaugrana supporters. Kun Agüero had to be taken to hospital by ambulance from Camp Nou, as reported by Catalunya Ràdio, after worrying chest pains, which forced the Argentinian to ask to be replaced before the break.





Taken to the nearest hospital

Sergio Agüero lay down on the ground, touching his chest. The referee called the rescuers, but the Argentine finally walked out, replaced by the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho (41st). Rule out any type of muscle injury, not even a strong collision during the match, the information transmitted by the club seems to indicate that a simple dizziness is the cause of the replacement of the Argentine striker.

The former Manchester City scorer has therefore been preserved, as a precaution. This is the message that FC Barcelona medical services wanted to convey to the Spanish press, reports Cadena Ser. More fear than harm, then. With a haggard look, a haunted look, Kun Agüero was desperate for his second breath, which is why the club’s medical team rushed to take him to the nearest hospital to Camp Nou, to be examined. .