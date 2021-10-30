Air Canada and American Airlines return to Guadeloupe

RL



This Sunday, October 31, rotations resume between Montreal and Pointe-à-Pitre, with Air Canada. On Saturday, November 6, the American Eagle company returns from Miami.

North America is getting closer to Pointe-à-Pitre. This Sunday, October 31, after Martinique the day before, with a two-class B737 aircraft equipped with 169 seats, Air Canada is also making its return to the Pôle Caraïbes airport in Guadeloupe. The return of the progressive rotations carried out from Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau airport in Montreal The number of flights should gradually increase by the end of the year.

As of next week, another company is back in Guadeloupe. From November 6, 2021, as for Martinique, the American company American Eagle will offer a flight every Saturday between its Miami base and Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes airport. It will be provided by American Eagle under the Embraer 175 An aircraft capable of accommodating 12 passengers in First Class, 20 in Main Cabin Extra and 44 in Economy.





Departures are scheduled from Miami at 11:01 am arriving at 2:36 pm. Return flights will leave Martinique at 4:18 p.m. and land in Florida at 6:52 p.m. Additional flights may be added during the Christmas holidays, then between February and the end of March of next year.