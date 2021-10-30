Airbus rediscovers the joys (and difficulties) of ramping up

Since the start of the year, Airbus has delivered 424 aircraft to 74 customers. The increase is clear compared to last year, with almost a hundred more devices. With these figures, Guillaume Faury, executive chairman of the European aircraft manufacturer, reaffirms with conviction his projection of 600 deliveries over the year.

Of the 424 aircraft, the A320 NEO family represents more than three quarters of the aircraft delivered. The A321 NEO largely contributed to this performance with 155 units. Airbus is now focusing on its goal of reaching 65 units per month by summer 2023. The A220 is quietly continuing its restart with 34 planes delivered, more than a third of which in the last quarter, including the first to Air France. Currently produced at a rate of five copies per month, it must increase to six at the start of 2022 with the objective of reaching 14 by 2025.

Long-haul aircraft are lagging behind with 11 A330 NEOs and 36 A350s. This did not prevent Guillaume Faury from announcing an acceleration of the pace for the first. Until then limited to two copies per month, the A330 NEO should increase to almost three copies by the end of 2022. Finally, two A380s have been delivered to Emirates, which is awaiting the last copy of the super jumbo d ‘by the end of the year.

Air France’s Airbus A220: the plane that would have been controversial if it had been bought two years earlier

Clearly improved results

This increase in deliveries is reflected in the results, as noted by Airbus Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam, with an increase in turnover of 17% compared to the same period in 2020, to more than 35 billion euros. . Airbus is still quite far from the 46 billion euros in 2019.

The operating result (EBIT) follows the movement and reached 3.4 billion euros against a deficit of more than 2 billion euros recorded in the accounts last year. “This reflects our aircraft deliveries of course, but also our efforts to contain costs and to be competitive,” notes Guillaume Faury. A reduction in exposure to risks linked to the health crisis and the releasing of unplaced aircraft for sale also enabled Airbus to free itself from a few provisions and improve results.

On the strength of its good results, Airbus is therefore raising its adjusted EBIT forecast for the year by 500 million euros, to 4.5 billion euros, as free cash flow before merger and acquisition and financing of customers, to 2.5 billion euros.

Goodbye Stelia Aerospace, hello Airbus Atlantic

Find the recipes for the ramp-up

This revival is not without difficulty, after almost a year and a half at stable rates. While he believes he is keeping pace with forecasts so far, Guillaume Faury also admits that the supply chain is under strain:

“In the context of a global recovery, we are closely monitoring potential risks to our ecosystem, including the availability of resources. We continue to work closely with our suppliers, striving to ensure that the right industrial and supply chain capabilities are in place. “

Airbus also points to the need to start recruiting again, in particular to secure key skills.

Several suppliers are thus placed under surveillance by the manufacturer, who claims to have committed a lot of resources to help them since the start of the crisis, in particular with work on site to find workarounds or adapt production plans, even if it means leaving some planes from the delivery schedule before reintegrating them.

“This is not unusual”, assures Guillaume Faury, recalling that Airbus had already had to face this kind of problem during its initial ramp-up on the A320 NEO a few years ago. The boss of Airbus believes that the number of suppliers under surveillance remains stable, even if certain situations have evolved since. Some suffer more than expected while others have improved their performance.

Airbus speeds up deliveries and takes new orders





If the increase in pace has been visible since the start of the year, the third quarter alone offers a more contrasting vision. Only 127 planes were delivered: this is significantly less than in the previous quarter (172 units), which can be explained by a slowdown during the summer, but it is also less than last year at the same period (145 aircraft). According to the rates announced by Airbus, the figure should be higher.

According to the manufacturer, several planes are ready and only waiting for the finalization of the terms with the customers to be delivered. But Guillaume Faury also recognizes that some devices are not fully ready on time because of the current tensions due to the increase in pace. A little less than a hundred devices would be affected, even if this figure tends to decrease. The boss of Airbus also judges that there is no “systemic problem” and that a large part of these planes will still be delivered by the end of the year.

Airbus has secured more than 100 orders in August

Orders to the trouble

The other downside comes from orders, even though the third quarter was better. Despite the still solid aircraft financing capacities according to Dominik Asam, orders remain the black point in these results. Airbus has only registered 270 gross orders since the start of the year. That’s 100 less than in the first nine months of 2020.

In addition, there is a significant number of cancellations. Even if Guillaume Faury declares that these were largely anticipated and integrated into the construction of the order book, Airbus saw more than half of its order book over the year disappear. It therefore only has 133 net orders left, compared to 300 last year on the same date.

“The crisis is not yet over,” admits Guillaume Faury. Despite a continued gradual recovery in traffic, mainly in domestic traffic despite encouraging signs on the international market, certain key markets remain unstable, such as China, which lost 50% of its airline activity for a month this summer. Only cargo remains well above pre-crisis levels. Guillaume Faury therefore still hopes that the market will return to its pre-crisis levels between 2023 and 2025, driven by regional and domestic markets.