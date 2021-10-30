Al-Sadd comes out of silence for Xavi

What follows after this advertisement

Al-Sadd’s response was expected. After the dismissal of Ronald Koeman from the Catalan bench, very quickly, a name appeared as the big favorite to take over: Xavi, currently stationed in Qatar, in the club of Al Sadd. According to Sport, the former midfielder has even already reached an agreement to return to the club and take charge of the first team. But after these latest rumors that panic Catalonia, Xavi’s club published a statement on social networks in response.

“In response to what has been circulating recently, Al-Sadd’s management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming games, to maintain our lead at the top of the league. and defend the title “, specifies the Qatar club. If nothing is yet certain for the future of Xavi, the Al-Sadd club intends to keep the Catalan. For the moment, the team of the former FC Barcelona player is in the lead and unbeaten in the championship of Qatar.



