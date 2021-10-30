Al Sadd’s firm response to Barça for Xavi

The Qatari club of Al Sadd issued a press release on Friday to denounce the rumors sending his coach Xavi Hernandez to the bench of FC Barcelona. The former Spain international is the big favorite to succeed Ronald Koeman.

Attempted bluff or real pressure? In a statement released Friday evening, the Qatari club of Al Sadd reacted to rumors sending his coach Xavi on the bench of FC Barcelona. “In response to what is currently circulating, Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming games, to maintain our lead at the top of the league. and defend our title, “commented the Doha squad, coached by Xavi since May 2019.

Xavi kicks in touch

At 41, the former conductor of La Roja is considered by the Spanish media as the big favorite to take over from Ronald Koeman, fired on the night of Wednesday to Thursday after another defeat on the field of Rayo Vallecano (1-0) in the league. “I have a friendly relationship with Xavi and we’ve spoken regularly over the last few months. My opinion (towards him) is good, very good. I’ve always said that Xavi would one day end up coaching Barça. Better yet. , I would like him to be Barça coach under my presidency. What I do not know is when, “said Joan Laporta, president of the Blaugrana club on Friday.





Pending the probable arrival of Xavi, the interim has been entrusted to Sergi Barjuan, former coach of the reserve team. It is he who will be on the bench this Saturday against Alavés (9 p.m.). Only ninth in Liga, Barça needs a victory to revive and regain confidence before a very important meeting on Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev (9 p.m.), in the group stage of the Champions League. For his part, Al Sadd would be ready to release Xavi, according to the Spanish press, on condition that he leads two more meetings: Saturday against Al Ahli and next Wednesday against Al-Duhail.

Asked about this Thursday at a press conference, the main interested party preferred to kick in touch: “I’m very focused on my work with Al Sadd and I don’t want to talk about anything else.”