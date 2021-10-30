More

    Alaves: reassuring news for Agüero after his slight discomfort

    The image froze the blood of the spectators of the meeting between Barça and Alaves, for a few seconds. Lying on the lawn, Sergio Agüero seems to have been the victim of a little discomfort which forced the doctors to intervene quickly so that the Kun, staggering after getting up, does not leave the field to make way for Philippe Coutinho.

    News has since emerged through journalist El Chiringuito José Alvarez, who is known to be close to the Kun. According to him, Agüero is doing well, simply a victim of tachycardia during the meeting, and was able to undergo initial examinations without apparent concern. According to Catalan media, the Argentine striker was still taken to hospital for further analysis.

    Sergio Agüero, the Barça striker, seemed to have a slight discomfort this Saturday night during the match against Alaves, before giving up his place. Rather reassuring news came from a renowned journalist close to Kun.

