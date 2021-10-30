Alaves: reassuring news for Agüero after his slight discomfort

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

The image froze the blood of the spectators of the meeting between Barça and Alaves, for a few seconds. Lying on the lawn, Sergio Agüero seems to have been the victim of a little discomfort which forced the doctors to intervene quickly so that the Kun, staggering after getting up, does not leave the field to make way for Philippe Coutinho.

News has since emerged through journalist El Chiringuito José Alvarez, who is known to be close to the Kun. According to him, Agüero is doing well, simply a victim of tachycardia during the meeting, and was able to undergo initial examinations without apparent concern. According to Catalan media, the Argentine striker was still taken to hospital for further analysis.

🔴🔵Information of @ 10JoseAlvarez. 📜El Kun Agüero fue sustituido por precaución tras una pequeña taquicardia. 👉El jugador se encuentra bien mientras le hacen más pruebas. pic.twitter.com/uauwPP07qI – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 30, 2021

𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | @aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam pic.twitter.com/7du9VIz5zO

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2021