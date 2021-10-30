Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: a record amount for the prize pool in the name of Halyna Hutchins

She was only 42 years old and she leaves behind her husband and their 9-year-old boy in sorrow: on October 21, 2021, in the state of New Mexico, the American Halyna Hutchins died after being touched by accidental shooting on the set of the western Rust. The one who officiated as director of photography was near actor Alec Baldwin, while he was practicing to draw a weapon, when a bullet left: in addition to touching his colleague, she finished his race. in the shoulder of director Joel Souza.

Since then, while the investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy, a pot has been created to help those close to Halyna Hutchins in this terrible ordeal. As detailed in the magazine People On Thursday, the GoFundMe prize pool was launched by the International Cinematographers Guild, which is based in Hollywood and brings together film professionals from around the world. Launched the day after the death of Halyna Hutchins, with a goal of 10,000 dollars, it exceeded expectations since Friday noon, more than 230,000 dollars (approximately 197,000 euros) had already been collected thanks to donations from more than 3000 donors. This should relieve, a little bit, Matthew Hutchins and the young Andros …





Meanwhile, the investigation continues around the Bonanza Creek ranch and several elements have already been revealed in the media: the similar negligence of assistant director Dave Halls has been mentioned, as well as the inexperience of the young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The latter had already made Nicolas Cage out of his hinges on another shoot, last summer … For his part, while he put his career on hold, Alec Baldwin is not at the safe from criminal prosecution.