Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: this crazy theory relayed by Francis Lalanne

More than a skidding. In a publication relayed on his Twitter account this Friday, October 29, Francis Lalanne shared a crazy theory around the fatal shot of which Alec Baldwin was the author.

The drama continues to make the headlines. While filming the western Rust, Alec Baldwin handled a fake gun that ultimately led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor also injured Joel Souza, the director of the feature film. The accidental and fatal shooting – similar to the one that claimed Brandon Lee’s life in 1993 – haunts the Hollywood star. He chose to collaborate with the authorities without any hesitation, consumed with guilt. But on social networks, the astonishment and dread gave way to a conspiracy theory which may cause sparks. Theory relayed elsewhere by Francis Lalanne.

Indeed, this Friday, October 29, the singer seized the social network with the blue bird in order to share this crazy hypothesis around the death of Halyna Hutchins. According to a user by the name of Frank Hoogerbeets, his death was not accidental. Quite the contrary. The anonymous announced that, on October 18, 2021, five days before dying, the young woman would have confided to have “information which would lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton” on Twitter. The former candidate for the US presidential election is frequently the target of the Qanon sectarian movement. A theory coming straight from this conspiratorial movement of the extreme right? No one knows, but since then all of Halyna Hutchins’ publications have been “deleted.” Without commenting, Francis Lalanne contented himself with sharing screenshots with a single hashtag in reference to Alec Baldwin.





Francis Lalanne: his theory does not hold water

The artist is now used to conspiracy theories, he who has constantly expressed his opinion on the health crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Francis Lalanne may be disappointed to learn that the theory surrounding Halyna Hutchins’ death has been proven wrong. Indeed, the identifier @HalynaHutchins is associated with an account created in April 2021 including a photo of the deceased as well as a link to what appears to be her professional website. Her alleged post about Hillary Clinton is accompanied by a blue verification check mark, seen on celebrity Twitter accounts.

Yet, as of October 27, 2021, the quadra’s Twitter page does not bear the verification mark. Worse yet, the photo associated with his page is not the same as shown on his alleged Tweet of October 18, 2021.. The height? An archived version of Halyna Hutchins’ Twitter account from October 22, 2021 (after her death) shows that she never posted a Tweet. Would she have deleted her post? Doubt can be allowed except that, despite deleting a post, it still appears in Google search results, even if the link is out of date. There is no trace of such a publication in connection with Halyna Hutchins.

