Alexander Zverev dominates Carlos Alcaraz in just over an hour and makes it to the final

This is what is called assuming one’s status. World number 4 and seeded 2 in this tournament in Vienna, Alexander Zverev imposed his law with great authority on the young phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday in the semi-finals. Almost unplayable, the German has not experienced any drop in speed, unlike his previous matches, to send the 18-year-old Spaniard back to his studies in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) and hardly more one hour of play (1:08 to be precise). On Sunday he will try to get his fifth title of the season either against Jannik Sinner or against Frances Tiafoe.

After his extraordinary match against Matteo Berrettini on Friday in the quarter – his second victory in a Top 10 – Carlos Alcaraz was expected at the turn. Would he be able to shake Alexander Zverev who had swept him (6-3, 6-1) during their first confrontation in Acapulco last March? The German took it upon himself to answer the question with a certain brutality: not yet.

79% of first bullets: Zverev took out heavy artillery

Alcaraz will only have scored two more games than in Mexico. Qualified for his first semi-final in the ATP 500, he nevertheless progressed by leaps and bounds in seven months: he won a title, reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and already beaten two Top 10. But his achievements, also impressive be they, are still very little compared to Zverev’s experience and the level he can reach when his confidence is at its peak. The Spaniard had the bitter experience, only managing to hold his opponent in the first six games (3-3).





While the servers were the law so far, Zverev set the sights on the relaunch and took advantage of some errors from Alcaraz (a little less lively than the day before) to take the break and no longer look in the rearview mirror. He even chained five games from 2-3 to 6-3, 1-0 to mark this match of his mark. And at the service, he made the powder speak in proportions that extinguished the opposing inclinations: 79% of first balls (84% in the first set during which he lost only 3 points on his engagement), 84% of points gained behind, 70% of success behind the second and 8 aces.

The second act followed the same trajectory, Zverev even breaking out a little earlier (6-3, 4-2). Completely submerged in the recovery, Alcaraz, despite his flashes, found himself without solutions to the exchange, neutralized by the length of the opposing ball. The German finally only experienced one alert when serving for the match: he then tensed slightly, committing his only double fault in the game and dismissing the only break point (debreaking in the occurrence) of its rival. To chain Berrettini and this Zverev is therefore still a little too hard for the Spaniard who will know how to learn from this lesson. If he remains in his arrangements, his executioner can approach the final (very) confident on his side.

